Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 328,708 Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,708 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.36% of Extended Stay America worth $48,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $247,242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after purchasing an additional 281,193 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $56,355,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,825,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 273,976 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.05. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

