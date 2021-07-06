Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,690 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $56,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,401.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $811.97 and a twelve month high of $1,403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,310.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

