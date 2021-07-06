Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 582,545 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,832 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 582,545 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $51,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Foot Locker by 10.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,125 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Foot Locker by 109.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,169 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Foot Locker by 505.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,752 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

