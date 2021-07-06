Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,305,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $537,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.82.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

