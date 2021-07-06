Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ARTW opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.37. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.48.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.
