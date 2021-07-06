Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARTW opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $16.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.37. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.14% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

