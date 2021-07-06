Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading Down 5.2%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 12,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,834,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.58.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

