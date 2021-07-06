Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,593 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $193.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

