Ashford Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,440 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $19,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 523,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,425,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its position in Q2 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. 4,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.12. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.52 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

