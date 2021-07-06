Assetmark Inc. Has $130,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $170.41. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.35.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

