Assetmark Inc. Has $186,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $77.03 and a 52 week high of $107.47.

