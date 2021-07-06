Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,925 shares of company stock worth $2,430,146. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.