Assetmark Inc. Invests $58,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 204,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $109.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.72.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

