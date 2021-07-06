Assetmark Inc. Purchases 190 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 99,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $275.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $190.67 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

