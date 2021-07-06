Assetmark Inc. Sells 152 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.35.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.61. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

