Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 12.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

