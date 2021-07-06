AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,777 ($114.67). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,678 ($113.38), with a volume of 747,487 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,128.46 ($119.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,092.46. The firm has a market cap of £113.92 billion and a PE ratio of 39.59.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

