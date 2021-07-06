At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $1,085,156. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in At Home Group by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

