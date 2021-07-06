Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Holdings Trimmed by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 631,500 shares during the quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for about 1.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 10.08% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $121,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after purchasing an additional 562,439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ATRA traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. 11,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,872. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

