Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.31

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.31 and last traded at $69.09, with a volume of 2113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Get Athene alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,970 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.