Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ATCMF stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55.
Atico Mining Company Profile
