Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATCMF stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

