Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,612,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.84% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $176,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

