ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$37.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$35.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 51.43. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$16.28 and a 52-week high of C$35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

