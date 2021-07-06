Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,797 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.