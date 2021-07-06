Autonio Hits 1-Day Volume of $353,644.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and approximately $353,644.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00134268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00167247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,090.92 or 1.00031740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.77 or 0.00958817 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,007 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.