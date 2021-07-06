Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Down to $162.19

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.19, but opened at $157.14. Avalara shares last traded at $163.30, with a volume of 888 shares trading hands.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

Get Avalara alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -216.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,683 shares of company stock worth $14,736,535. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after buying an additional 360,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avalara by 4,751.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after buying an additional 2,294,971 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avalara by 400.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after buying an additional 1,192,584 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.