Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $31.88 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $355.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

