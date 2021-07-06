Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Aware stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72. Aware has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.52.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
