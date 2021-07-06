Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Aware stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72. Aware has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 65.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 53,664.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aware by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

