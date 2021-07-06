Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.60. 93,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 198,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Several research firms have commented on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

