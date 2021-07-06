Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $48,000 in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $4,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $2,646,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 750.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 449,962 shares during the period. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $178.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.