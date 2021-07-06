Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 454,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,221,207 shares.The stock last traded at $22.78 and had previously closed at $23.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 899,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

