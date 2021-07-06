Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of BBDO opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.