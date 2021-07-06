Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zuora were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 822,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 694,158 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after acquiring an additional 497,185 shares during the period. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $131,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $130,307.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,488 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZUO opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

