Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of OneSpan worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,775,000 after buying an additional 216,873 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in OneSpan by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,672,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,841 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 976,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 196,931 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in OneSpan by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 767,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after acquiring an additional 241,454 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.