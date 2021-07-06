Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,233,335. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $79.13. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.