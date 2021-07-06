Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 10,272.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

TGP opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

