Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,016 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Smartsheet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after purchasing an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 51.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,785,000 after purchasing an additional 656,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Smartsheet by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 101,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,265 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,736. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.44. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

