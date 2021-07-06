Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $28,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after acquiring an additional 66,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 64,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSS opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

