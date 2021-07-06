Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,808 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of AppFolio worth $28,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.10.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

