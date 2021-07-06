Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $28,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after acquiring an additional 483,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after acquiring an additional 188,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after acquiring an additional 447,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

