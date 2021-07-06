Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $30,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,652 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,112 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,148. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.40.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

