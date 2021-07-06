Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,825 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Southern Copper worth $29,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

