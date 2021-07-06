Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of ePlus worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $86.79 on Tuesday. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

