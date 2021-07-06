Barclays PLC Buys 7,122 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 798.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 323.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,389 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Xencor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.68. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

