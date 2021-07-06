Barclays PLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

