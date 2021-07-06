Barclays PLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.