Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 434,802 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 63,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of VECO opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.64 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

