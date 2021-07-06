Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.89 ($2.89).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays stock traded down GBX 6.18 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 171.52 ($2.24). The company had a trading volume of 40,786,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,331,762. The company has a market capitalization of £29.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.92. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

