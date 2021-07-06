Barclays PLC Sells 48,992 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,992 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of ArcBest worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after buying an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

