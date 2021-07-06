Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ascential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Ascential stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96. Ascential has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

