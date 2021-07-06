Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VIVHY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

